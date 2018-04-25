Water main break affecting traffic, water service along Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A portion of Shore Drive is reduced to one lane Wednesday morning due to a water main break.

City officials say they have reduced the road to one lane on the eastbound side of the 3600 block, near the intersection of Dinwiddie Road.

Crews have been working to repair the issue since 4:30 a.m.

The city says warning signs are posted and motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route.

Water service has been disrupted for some customers in the area.

