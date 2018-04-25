Virginia Beach Police investigating hit-and-run involving school bus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a school bus that happened in the 4400 block of Pleasant Valley Road Friday evening.

Dispatchers received the call around 6:14 p.m. Police were advised that the bus was stopped with its emergency equipment activated when another vehicle rear-ended the bus.

Students were on the bus at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported. The bus suffered only minimal damage.

The suspect vehicle is described as a green van with front end damage. It was last seen in the area of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app.

