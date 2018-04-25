Virginia Beach mayor to present lifesaving award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Mayor Will Sessoms will present a lifesaving award Monday to recognize two women for their heroic acts.

On March 11 around midnight, Brenna McCoy and Krista Dunn were “breaking down” the Atlantic ballroom from a previous banquet at the Wyndham Hotel. An employee ran in and said another employee collapsed in the banquet kitchen.

Brenna and Krista responded to the kitchen and found Jonathan O’Connor unconscious and unresponsive with his eyes open.

When Krista could not find Jonathan’s pulse, she yelled to Brenna to get the Automated External Defibrillator. Brenna ran downstairs to the front desk, grabbed the AED and ran back to the banquet kitchen.

Brenna activated the AED and delivered a shock to Johnathan. After delivering the shock, Krista began CPR for several minutes until Jonathan’s pulse and color were restored.

Because of Brenna and Krista’s CPR training, they saved Jonathan’s life.

“From the information stated, these outstanding ladies exemplify themselves as true lifesavers and it is with great honor for me to award these ladies with the Virginia Beach Life Saving Award,” Sessoms said in a release.