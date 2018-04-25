‘Skins scoop: NFL Network’s Rich Eisen weighs-in on Redskins’ Draft options

ARLINGTON, Texas – Will it be a lucky 13? Or will it not be 13 at all?

Thursday night, the Washington Redskins are slated to select 13th overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. But will Washington make that pick?

“It’s entirely possible they find themselves in a crucial pivot position,” explained NFL Network host Rich Eisen in an interview for News 3.

“There’s the possibility quarterbacks fall,” Eisen explained. “If the Bills move out of 12 to go up and get their quarterback and Lamar Jackson (former Louisville quarterback) is still sitting there and someone falls in love with him. The Ravens (16th pick) and the Cardinals (15th pick) are on the clock, still to come. Then, maybe the Redskins trade out and start collecting more players.”

Barring a trade, the Redskins’ first selection of the 2018 NFL Draft will come with the No. 13 overall pick. In the last decade-plus, no NFL team has been more efficient at finding Pro Bowl players in the opening round. Since 2006, six of the Redskins’ eight first-round picks (75.0 percent) have gone on to earn at least one Pro Bowl selection during their careers, the highest average in the NFL.