Police investigating stabbing incident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Wednesday.

Police say they were called at 3:31 a.m. about a stabbing in the 5600 block of Hampshire Lane.

Officers responded and found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.