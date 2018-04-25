Norfolk’s viral citizen journalist Rhoda Young appears on Comedy Central’s Tosh.0

NORFOLK, Va. – Rhoda Young, a citizen journalist from Norfolk who recently went viral for her live report from the scene of a fire, appeared on Comedy Central’s Tosh.0 on Tuesday night.

The show’s host, Daniel Tosh, grilled Rhoda on a variety of topics, from her reporting inspiration…

“I’m not really into news and stuff, I’m just into being nosy,” she said.

… to whether Norfolk was better than Virginia Beach

“If you like to live a plain, regular lifestyle, live in Norfolk; if you want to be up-class, go to Virginia Beach,” she told him.

Rhoda, her husband Steven, and Daniel even put on a mock newscast!

Comedy Central subscribers can watch the full segment online.

