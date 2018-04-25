Newport News woman accused of driving drunk with child in car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News woman was arrested and charged after police say she drove her car drunk with her child in the backseat.

On April 24 at 3:25 a.m., police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of 16th Street and Ivy Avenue. Officers located a black SUV with medics tending to the driver, 26-year-old Jasmine Vaughn.

There was also a male passenger and 2-year-old child in the backseat behind the passenger in a car seat.

Police say Vaughn smelled like alcohol and didn’t know where she was. Police gave her a sobriety test and charged her with driving while intoxicated and child abuse/neglect.