National Pretzel Day is April 26!

It's a holiday...with a twist--April 26 is National Pretzel Day!

Pretzel expert Kevin Dailey from the Philly Pretzel Factory stopped by our studio Wednesday and gave the News 3 This Morning team a taste of what's to come. He even twisted some up in the shape of our station call letters!

The Philly Pretzel Factory is giving everyone a free pretzel on Thursday and the first 100 people in line a card to redeem a free pretzel every day for the month of May.

In 2003, the governor of Pennsylvania declared April 26 as National Pretzel Day to acknowledge the importance of the pretzel to the state's history and economy.