Michael Vick continues to climb the coaching ranks, this time as an offensive coordinator

ATLANTA, Ga. – Michael Vick, Atlanta, and football can’t leave each other alone. After a prolific career as an NFL quarterback with the Falcons and Eagles, Vick is getting into his coaching career as an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Alliance in the Alliance of American Football league.

The Newport News native will coach under former NFL head coach Brad Childress.

“I’ve always had a passion for teaching, coaching,” Vick said during the AAF’s Wednesday press conference. “I’ve been coached by some of the best. … I’m looking forward to paying it forward to a group of guys that get a second opportunity at their careers.”

The Alliance of American Football is a new start up league slated to play in February 2019, a week after Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. The league will be comprised of eight teams with 50 players on each roster, and a 10-game season.