Check out what was caught taking a Sunday stroll near a central Florida school over the weekend!

This large alligator was walking along the sidewalk in front of Deltona Middle School.

A trapper was called but by the time he showed up, the gator, estimated to be about 10-feet-long, was long gone!

There are several lakes around the school, so animal control officers think he took a dip nearby and disappeared.

There was no sign of him on Monday when kids returned to school.