Live now: Wax figure of Melania Trump unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York

Wax figure of Melania Trump unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York

April 25, 2018

NEW YORK CITY – Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will unveil a new wax figure of first lady Melania Trump at Madame Tussauds New York on Wednesday.

Madame Tussauds New York is the first of the museums to display a figure of Melania. Both the Washington D.C. and New York locations have statues of President Donald Trump.

The Melania figure will be part of an interactive exhibit called “Give Melania a Voice.”

According to TMZ, visitors will be able to tweet on Melania’s behalf from a “First Lady of Madame Tussauds” Twitter account.