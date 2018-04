Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Our friends from Dominion Energy tell us about Project Plant It!, a free environmental education program teaching children about the important role of trees in our ecosystem.

With Arbor Day coming, Suyapa Marquez and Bonita Billingsley Harris show us how to plant tree seedlings of our own.

To learn more visit www.ProjectPlantIt.com.

Presented by Dominion Energy.