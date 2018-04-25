× Homicide suspect being sought by Norfolk police

NORFOLK Va. – Norfolk police need your help locating a fugitive that is considered armed and dangerous.

39-year-old Mitchell Grice is wanted for 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony after a person was killed in Norfolk.

The crime happened on April 11th on Nicholson Street and since then police have not been able to find Grice.

If you know where the suspect is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.