Fleetwood Mac announces North American tour dates

LOS ANGELES – GRAMMY Award-winning band Fleetwood Mac announced Wednesday a North American tour beginning in October 2018 and running through the spring of 2019.
The tour travels through 50+ cities across the country!
Original band members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, along with Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie, will perform, as well as newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Fleetwood Mac has sold more than 100 million records during their career spanning over 50 years. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public starting on Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, April 30 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 3 at 10 p.m.
Fleetwood Mac 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
10/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
10/30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
12/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
12/06 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
12/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/09 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
02/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
02/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
02/22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
03/05 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
03/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/15 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER
03/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center