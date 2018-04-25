Fleetwood Mac announces North American tour dates

LOS ANGELES – GRAMMY Award-winning band Fleetwood Mac announced Wednesday a North American tour beginning in October 2018 and running through the spring of 2019.

The tour travels through 50+ cities across the country!

Original band members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, along with Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie, will perform, as well as newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Fleetwood Mac has sold more than 100 million records during their career spanning over 50 years. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public starting on Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, April 30 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 3 at 10 p.m.

Fleetwood Mac 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

10/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

10/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

10/30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

12/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

12/06 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

12/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/09 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

02/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

02/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

02/22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

03/05 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

03/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/15 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER

03/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center