× First Warning Forecast: Dry with highs near 70

Showers will move out tonight with partial clearing. Expect skies to be partly cloudy overnight. It will be on the mild side with lows in the mid-50s, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

High pressure will build in for Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 70.

We’re looking at a 50/50 shot for showers as an area of low pressure crosses the area late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-70s. After some wet weather to end the work week, we are tracking a drier pattern for the weekend.

Partly cloudy and warm on Saturday with highs in the low and mid-70s. Temperatures will drop 10 degrees on Sunday, with highs only around 64°. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The dry pattern will continue into the beginning of the work week and temperatures will even start to trend a bit warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday, with highs in the mid-60s. Even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will warm close to 80 by mid-week.

Tonight: Showers move out. Some clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with highs near 70. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of shower late. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Meteorologist April Loveland

