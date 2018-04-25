× Enter to win: Two tickets to see The Brian McKnight 4 perform in Portsmouth

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to see The Brian McKnight 4 perform at the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion on May 26.

Watch Coast Live on April 30 as we announce the winner and play games to see if they’ll get either two lawn tickets, two gold circle tickets OR two orchestra tickets with VIP club passes.

To enter, fill out the form with your information. Good luck!