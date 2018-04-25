Airline to pay 2 people to move to Iceland, travel for ‘world’s best summer job’

A budget airline based in Iceland is on the hunt for its first ever air-“travel guide.”

If hired, you’ll live in Iceland for three months, travel across North America and Europe, and document your adventures for WOW Air — all to the tune of $4,500 per month. You’ll be able to bring a friend, the airline says, and he or she will be paid, as well.

The job consists of creating vlogs and Instagram stories while exploring all that the destination city has to offer, from local food to nightlife.

Wow Air flies to 38 destinations across the globe.

To apply, applicants must be at least 18 years old, must have a Facebook account and must upload a short video travel guide of their hometown. For more information as well as terms and conditions, see the WOW job listing.