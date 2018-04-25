2018 NFL Draft: Edmunds eyeing Hokie history

Posted 7:12 pm, April 25, 2018, by

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds of Virginia Tech. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Only 19 years old, Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, would be the second-youngest player ever selected in the first round of the NFL Draft (common era – 1967). However, despite his youth – Edmunds is well-versed in his history.

Should Edmunds hear his name called in the first round – a virtual lock, he’ll be just the fourth Virginia Tech defensive player since 1967 to be selected in the first round. The others: Hall of Famer Bruce Smith (1985), DeAngelo Hall (2004) and Kyle Fuller (2014).

Frank Beamer, DeAngelo Hall, Bruce Smith. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

“Just to be included with those greats, it’s an honor,” Edmunds said Wednesday in an interview for News 3. That would be great. We do a great job of developing guys there (Virginia Tech). It is home. The fans are great – they helped me get to this point.”

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock ranks Edmunds, a first-team All-ACC selection and third team All-American selection in 2017, as the the No. 1 linebacker in the 2018 Draft class.