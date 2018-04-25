2018 NFL Draft: Edmunds eyeing Hokie history

ARLINGTON, Texas – Only 19 years old, Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, would be the second-youngest player ever selected in the first round of the NFL Draft (common era – 1967). However, despite his youth – Edmunds is well-versed in his history.

Should Edmunds hear his name called in the first round – a virtual lock, he’ll be just the fourth Virginia Tech defensive player since 1967 to be selected in the first round. The others: Hall of Famer Bruce Smith (1985), DeAngelo Hall (2004) and Kyle Fuller (2014).

“Just to be included with those greats, it’s an honor,” Edmunds said Wednesday in an interview for News 3. That would be great. We do a great job of developing guys there (Virginia Tech). It is home. The fans are great – they helped me get to this point.”

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock ranks Edmunds, a first-team All-ACC selection and third team All-American selection in 2017, as the the No. 1 linebacker in the 2018 Draft class.