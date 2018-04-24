WATCH: Dog proves ‘tough to defend’ runs in JuJu Smith-Schuster’s family

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – When the NFL Draft begins Thursday night, all 32 of the league’s teams will be seeking-out rookies who will break-out early in their careers. Clubs will try to find offensive players who are tough to defend.

In last year’s Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the second round. And he certainly broke-out. Just 20 years old, the speedster was certainly tough to defend, too – as he led all rookies in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

However, breaking-out and being tough to defend apparently runs in the Smith-Schuster family. Tuesday, Smith-Schuster posted a video of his dog, Boujee. The caption: I was wondering for the longest time how my dog Boujee was getting out of his cage…look what happens. #PrisonBreak

After running start, Boujee uses ninja-like moves to scale the gate and escape to the freedom of what appears to be a living room or common area.