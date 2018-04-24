Virginia International Tattoo Festival returns to Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The 2018 Virginia International Tattoo festival starts April 26.

The festival is in its 22nd year at Scope Arena and this year there are some big surprises.

It will feature over 1,000 cast members from eight different countries, all celebrating this year's theme, "Above and beyond the call of duty."

This year's festival will have the Royal Band of the Belgian Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps band and his Majesty the King's guard band and drill team.

For the first time ever, there will also be a demonstration of the changing of the guard outside of the Arlington National Cemetery.

Performances begin each night at 7:30 p.m. The festival is at the Scope Arena from April 26 to April 29. For tickets, click here or call (757) 282-2822.