Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Widespread rain and gusty winds

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy and windy day… Expect widespread rain today as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. Rain will continue to spread northeast this morning and will continue all day. Rain will be heavy at times and many locations will see over 1” of rainfall. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly in northeastern North Carolina. It will be windy today with east to southeast winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s this morning and linger in the low 60s for most of the day.

Rain showers will continue tonight but will become more scattered. It will still be windy tonight with gusts to 30 mph possible. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s.

Scattered showers will stick around for Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon. We will not see as much rain and it will not be as widespread. Winds will relax tomorrow with highs warming into the low 70s.

We will get a chance to dry out on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Another round of showers will move in for Friday. Highs will linger in the mid to upper 60s, a few degrees below normal.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (90%), Windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: E/SE 15-25G35

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (60%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SE 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 24th

1997 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

