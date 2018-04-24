Topgolf to give free lessons for National Golf Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Trying to perfect your swing?

Wednesday, April 25 is National Golf Day, and Topgolf will celebrate by offering free golf lessons at 37 venues across the United States, including its Virginia Beach location.

Anyone who visits a venue from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. will receive a free, five-minute lesson from a golf professional.

This marks the fourth year Topgolf has participated in National Golf Day. Last year, the venue gave 2,041 free lessons.

Topgolf is located at 5444 Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach.

