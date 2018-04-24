These are the victims of the Toronto van attacks

Anne-Marie D’Amico came from a family with longstanding ties to Canada’s Rogers Cup tennis tournament.

Munir Abdo Habib al-Najar traveled to Toronto from Jordan to spend time with one of his children.

They are among the 10 people killed Monday when a man plowed into pedestrians at a bustling Toronto intersection. Fourteen other people were hurt in a still unexplained attack that left a trail of destruction nearly a mile long, north of midtown Toronto.

Two victims were South Korean nationals, according to a tweet from the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Another South Korean national was hospitalized with injuries.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, chief coroner for Ontario, said Tuesday that authorities are still working on identifying the victims.

A GoFundMe page set up for the funeral expenses of the victims’ families has raised nearly $95,000 since Monday. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 80, said Toronto Police Detective Sgt. Graham Gibson.

These are the victims:

Anne-Marie D’Amico

D’Amico’s association with the annual Rogers Cup tournament — hosted in Toronto and Montreal each August — started when she was a 12-year-old ball girl, according to Tennis Canada, which confirmed her death in Monday’s attack.

Through the years, D’Amico “went on to become an integral part of the volunteer team, most recently serving as committee head of Stadium Control,” the sport governing body said. She also worked with Invesco, a US-based investment management firm.

D’Amico’s family, in a statement to Canadian media, said she “had a generous heart and always did big things for people.”

“We want everyone to know that she embodied the definition of altruism,” the family statement said. “It comforts us knowing that the world has a chance to know her and we hope that in this time, people fight with the same altruism rather than anger and hatred.”

In 2016, she was voted Rogers Cup volunteer of the year, Tennis Canada said.

D’Amico’s grandmother, mother, father and brother also volunteered with the Rogers Cup, compiling a combined 84 years of service at the event.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Anne-Marie’s family and with all those impacted by this tragic event,” said Gavin Ziv, Tennis Canada’s vice president of professional events. “Anne-Marie lived for working at Rogers Cup and seeing her fellow volunteers each summer.”

D’Amico will be honored at this year’s tournament, Tennis Canada said.

“She was always smiling, had the biggest heart and always put other people’s needs ahead of her own,” according to Tennis Canada.

In 2015 and 2017, D’Amico went on 10-day volunteer trips to the Dominican Republic, where she worked on housing with Live Different, according to Dave Hamilton, a spokesman for the Canadian charity.

Munir Abdo Habib al-Najar

Jordanian national Munir Abdo Habib al-Najar, who was visiting one of his children in Toronto, was killed in the attack, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Jordanian Embassy in Ottawa has been in touch with his family and is working with authorities in Amman to transport the body back to the Middle East, according to the foreign affairs ministry.