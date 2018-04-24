Scientists say Uranus smells like rotten eggs

A new study suggests the atmosphere on the planet Uranus is composed of hydrogen sulfide, the same molecule that makes rotten eggs smell bad.

But how did experts sniff out this new information from roughly 1.6 billion miles away?

Using a spectrometer on NASA’s Gemini telescope, researchers observed Uranus’ clouds–that’s where they spotted the signature of hydrogen sulfide.

However, experts say if anyone were to go to Uranus, they wouldn’t have to endure the smell. Suffocation and the -220 degree atmospheric conditions would likely kill them first.