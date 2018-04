Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - It's going to be fun for pets and owners at the 11thAnnual Pet Lovers’ Extravaganza (April 27-29) hosted by Care-A-Lot Pet Supply.

We meet Sam the three-legged dog that is set to compete in the DockDogs event and Windi Mae, our designated "Puppy Picasso."

Presented by

Care-A-Lot, 1617 Diamond Springs Road, Virginia Beach

carealotpets.com