Poquoson Police Officer arrested on bribery charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Poquoson Police Officer has been arrested and charged with bribery after an investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Dearyl Anderson, 56, was arrested Monday, according to Poquoson Police Chief Clifford Bowen. The investigation focused on allegations involving Anderson’s activities while he was employed by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Bowen says.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya confirmed the arrest, telling News 3 that no further details could be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Chief Bowen says Anderson was immediately placed on adminstrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Poquoson Police Department.