NORFOLK, Va. – A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting, according to police.

Around 9:40 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 800 block of 35th Street in reference to a gunshot disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken by medics to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.