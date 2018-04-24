Local Coast Guard Cutters involved in seizure of 12+ tons of illegal drugs in Eastern Pacific

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – The crew of the Portsmouth-based United States Coast Guard Cutter Legare offloaded approximately 12 tons of cocaine and one ton of marijuana on Tuesday in Port Everglades.

The massive haul of drugs, worth an estimated $390 million, was seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during 17 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions.

The interdictions were made off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by U.S. Coast Guard cutters and Canadian Naval vessels.

The Portsmouth-based United States Coast Guard Cutter Legare was responsible for five cases, seizing an estimated 2,051 kilograms of cocaine and 8 kilograms of marijuana.

Two other U.S. Coast Guard Cutters based in Hampton Roads also contributed.

The Portsmouth-based USCGC Harriet Lane was responsible for one case, seizing an estimated 907 kilograms of cocaine.

The Virginia Beach-based USCGC Dependable was responsible for one case, seizing an estimated 454 kilograms of cocaine.

Three other Coast Guard Cutters and two Canadian coastal defense vessels were also involved in interdictions.

The Coast Guard Cutter Reliance was responsible for one case, seizing an estimated 1,200 kilograms of marijuana.

The Coast Guard Cutter Decisive was responsible for two cases, seizing an estimated 430 kilograms of cocaine.

The Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast was responsible for four cases seizing an estimated 1730 kilograms of cocaine.

HMCS Whitehorse was responsible for two cases, seizing an estimated 1,540 kilograms of cocaine.

HMCS Edmonton was responsible for one case, seizing an estimated 451 kilograms of cocaine.

#BREAKING #HappeningNow here's what more than 12 tons of seized cocaine looks like. @RCN_MRC and @USCG units kept more than $390 million in illicit drugs off our streets and from making it back to criminal organizations. pic.twitter.com/bm47I8YRiX — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 24, 2018