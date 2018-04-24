Homeless man wanted for viewing child porn on Hampton VA Medical Center computer

NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in locating Gerald “Jerry” Crowell.

The Marshals tell News 3 that on September 13 of last year, Crowell was indicted on federal charges for a crime that happened in November 2013.

Police report Crowell was looking at child pornography on a computer at the Hampton VA Medical Center.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Crowell is homeless and known to panhandle in the downtown Hampton area. He is also a convicted sex offender and wanted by the Virginia State Police for allegedly violating his sex offender registration requirements.

For information leading to Crowell’s whereabouts and arrest, a reward of up to $500 is being offered. Please call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov with any information.