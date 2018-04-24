Hampton Police looking for two men who stole SUV at gunpoint

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need your help finding two suspects in connection with a robbery and carjacking incident that happened on Monday.

Around 7:30 p.m., police received a call in reference to a carjacking that happened in the first block of Sacramento Drive.

According to police, a 20-year-old South Carolina man was unloading items from his SUV when he was approached by two men. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded the victim give him the SUV.

The suspects drove away in the victim’s Gray 1997 Ford Explorer with Pennsylvania license plates. The SUV was last seen northbound on North Armistead Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 17 to 20 years old, medium complexion around 5’10” to 6′ tall. He was wearing thick framed black glasses and all black clothing. The second suspect is described as a black male with no further description.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form here or P3Tips.com.