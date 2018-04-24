× First Warning Forecast: Soggy And Windy

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are completely covered up with rain this afternoon and getting gusty winds. Rain will continue to move in all day. It will be heavy at times and many locations could see up to 2″ of rainfall. A thunderstorm is possible but not expecting to see anything go severe, mainly just a rumble of thunder. The wind will come from the east to southeast winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph. We will reach the lower 60s for highs today.

Rain showers will continue tonight but will become more scattered. It will still be windy tonight with gusts to 30 mph possible. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow morning we will wake up dry with a good dose of sunshine but don’t leave your umbrellas at home. By the afternoon we will see clouds roll back in and we will have a 50% chance of rain. It will be much more scattered compared to Tuesday but there could be some spots of heavy rain. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s for the day.

Thursday we get a break from the rain with only a 10% chance. We will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Friday we will see more rain move in with highs once again in the upper 60s.

The weekend we will stay dry with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (90%), Windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: E/SE 15-25G35

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (60%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SE 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 24th

1997 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.