List of local drop off locations for National Drug Takeback Day

April 28 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and you can participate locally.

The day was created to provide a safe, convenient place to dispose of prescription drugs. There are also educational opportunities on the potential for abuse of medications.

Drop off locations are open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Here is where you can drop off your prescription drugs:

Chesapeake:

Chesapeake Police 2nd Precinct – 1209 20th Street

Chesapeake Police 4th Precinct – 4764 Station House Road

Virginia State Police Area 47 Station – 1557 S. Military Highway

Chesapeake Police 3rd Precinct – 949 N. George Washington Hwy.

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office – 401 Albemarle Drive

Hampton

Sentara Careplex Hospital – 300 Coliseum Road

Newport News

Newport News PD South Precinct – 3303 Jefferson Ave.

Newport News PD Central Precinct – 611 Dresden Drive

Newport News North Precinct – 368 Deshazor Drive

Norfolk

Norfolk State University Police – 2501 Corprew Ave.

Norfolk Police 3rd Division – 901 Asbury Ave.

Norfolk Police Operations Center – 3661 East Virginia Beach Blvd.

Norfolk Police Training Center – 2500 N. Military Highway

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Fire Station #3 – 4001 Rivershore Road

Portsmouth Police Department Headquarters – 801 Water Street

Portsmouth Safety Town – 4404 Deep Creek Blvd.

Surry

Surry County Circuit Court – 28 Colonial Trail East

Gloucester

Walgreen’s Pharmacy front entrance – 28 Colonial Trail East

Gloucester Pharmacy – 7453 Hargett Blvd.

Yorktown

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office – 5338-D George Washington Memorial Hwy.

Williamsburg

James City County Police Department – 4600 Opportunity Highway

Williamsburg Fire Department – 440 N. Boundary Street