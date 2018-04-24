Boat sinks, leaks fuel into Hampton River

HAMPTON, Va. – A docked boat sank into the Hampton River on Tuesday morning, leaking fuel and prompting a HAZMAT response.

A call reporting the sinking boat was received at 9:55 a.m. and Hampton Fire crews responded to the 600 block of River Street.

The 25-foot boat was docked when it sank. The boat was unoccupied, but the owner says approximately 25 to 30 gallons of fuel has leaked into the Hampton River.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.