You can own a bobblehead of Bryce Harper’s broken bat blast

SOMERSET, NJ – It was a play that made us shake our head. Now, you can shake a head to commemorate Bryce Harper’s broken bat home run.

FOCO will introduce a new collectable bobblehead featuring the Nationals superstar showing off his impressive power by cracking a broken bat home run April 16th vs. the Mets.

“Hitting a broken bat home run is an amazing accomplishment,” said Matthew Katz, licensing manager at FOCO. “When we saw Harper do that, we knew Nationals fans and baseball fans would appreciate a bobble of it,” Katz said.

The Bryce Harper Broken Bat Bobblehead will be available exclusively online at www.sportsfanisland.com, a site owned and operated by FOCO. The bobblehead is available for pre-order at this link now for $39.99 plus $7.95 shipping/handling. The projected delivery date to customers is July.