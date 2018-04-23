Vote for your favorite People Taking Action story from the past year

Each year, News 3 and our community partners at Southern Bank honor 12 of our People Taking Action award winners from the past year who had the most-clicked stories on WTKR.com.
One of those recipients will receive our annual People Taking Action Humanitarian Award. That winner will receive a $2,500 gift certificate ______ to book a vacation, plus a $1,000 donation from Southern Bank to the charity of their choice.
Check out the stories below and vote for your favorite in the poll!
April 2017:
Norfolk drill sergeant and coach inspires, motivates students
May 2017:
Kitten rescued by three men after being thrown off bridge in North Carolina
June 2017:
Virginia Beach teacher honored for her work with Operation Smile club
July 2017:
People Taking Action: Virginia Beach mom uses plastic bags to help the homeless
August 2017:
People Taking Action: Peninsula couple gives man a thousand dollars after he was scammed
September 2017:
Norfolk bus driver making a difference in students’ lives
October 2017:
People Taking Action: Local fitness club owner fights back tears when surprised with award!
November 2017:
Navy mom raises money to help kids get hot lunches in Norfolk
December 2017:
People Taking Action: Ice Rink worker creates holiday magic for a complete stranger
January 2018:
People Taking Action: Local hardware store owner helps homeless man in the bitter cold!
February 2018:
People Taking Action: Rescue divers brave frigid waters to keep plungers safe!
March 2018:
People Taking Action: Smithfield resident comes to the rescue after his neighbor loses her beloved pup