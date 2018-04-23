Vote for your favorite People Taking Action story from the past year

Each year, News 3 and our community partners at Southern Bank honor 12 of our People Taking Action award winners from the past year who had the most-clicked stories on WTKR.com.

One of those recipients will receive our annual People Taking Action Humanitarian Award. That winner will receive a $2,500 gift certificate ______ to book a vacation, plus a $1,000 donation from Southern Bank to the charity of their choice.

Check out the stories below and vote for your favorite in the poll!

April 2017:

Norfolk drill sergeant and coach inspires, motivates students

May 2017:

Kitten rescued by three men after being thrown off bridge in North Carolina

June 2017:

Virginia Beach teacher honored for her work with Operation Smile club

July 2017:

People Taking Action: Virginia Beach mom uses plastic bags to help the homeless

August 2017:

People Taking Action: Peninsula couple gives man a thousand dollars after he was scammed

September 2017:

Norfolk bus driver making a difference in students’ lives

October 2017:

People Taking Action: Local fitness club owner fights back tears when surprised with award!

November 2017:

Navy mom raises money to help kids get hot lunches in Norfolk

December 2017:

People Taking Action: Ice Rink worker creates holiday magic for a complete stranger

January 2018:

People Taking Action: Local hardware store owner helps homeless man in the bitter cold!

February 2018:

People Taking Action: Rescue divers brave frigid waters to keep plungers safe!

March 2018:

People Taking Action: Smithfield resident comes to the rescue after his neighbor loses her beloved pup