Van strikes multiple pedestrians in Toronto, police say

A white van collided with numerous pedestrians on a busy street north of downtown Toronto, Canada, on Monday, Toronto Police said.

Stephen Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire, confirmed that there have been multiple casualties. A large presence of Toronto fire, police and EMS personnel on scene, Powell said.

The incident occurred in the North York area at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, police said.

Toronto paramedics are treating multiple patients, according to Kim McKinnon, superintendent for the Toronto paramedics.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known, police said.

Yonge Street is one of the main thoroughfares in Toronto. Subway service was suspended in the area of the incident.

Developing story — more to come