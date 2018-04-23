Two 16-year-olds arrested in connection to Hampton pizza delivery driver robberies

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to two pizza delivery driver robberies that happened within minutes of each other last week.

On April 20, dispatchers were advised that a vehicle stolen from Norfolk was found in the 300 block of Silver Isles Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspects, finding that they were also involved in two recent robberies of pizza delivery drivers in Hampton.

The suspects were each charged with two counts of Robbery, one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, one count of Use of a Firearm and one count of Possession of Stolen Property.

Police are still looking for the two female suspects were were also involved in the robberies.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app.

