Trade-in tickets for canceled ODU-UVA baseball game for free appetizer at Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. – Ticket holders for Tuesday’s ODU vs. UVA Baseball game at Harbor Park can swap their ticket for a FREE appetizer at Waterside District.

Due to expected rain throughout the day, ODU baseball game vs. Virginia – the Commonwealth Classic, scheduled for Noon at Norfolk’s Harbor Park, has been cancelled. The contest will not be made up.

To cash in on your free appetizer, present your ticket to the Starr Hill Bar at Waterside District from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 24.

No purchase is necessary.