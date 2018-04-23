Third person arrested in 2014 Newport News homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a woman that happened nearly four years ago.

Newport News Police obtained charges on 34-year-old Calvon Whitehead of Las Vegas, Nevada in connection with the 2014 homicide. According to police, the charges were taken out Friday and he was arrested just after midnight on April in Las Vegas. Whitehead is awaiting extradition back to Newport News.

He’s been charged with first degree murder, robbery, four counts of abduction, seven counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On May 20, 2014, Newport News Police responded to reports of a shooting victim at a convenience store in the 2600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:56 a.m.

A 29-year-old Newport News woman with a gunshot wound to her arm told officers that a second woman had been shot inside a residence in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police and medics found the second victim, identified as Katrice Major, with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, both victims–along with two men and four children–were in the residence when there was a knock at the door.

As the door was opened, three men forced their way in. During the altercation that followed, the victims were shot. The suspects left the area and the surviving victim, the children (ages 5-8) and the two men then went to the convenience store.

One suspect was arrested a week later.

Jason Robles, 31, was charged with one count each of murder, malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied dwelling, robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of abduction and seven counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held at Newport News City Jail.

On May 21, 2014, police secured warrants for 29-year-old Joe Lewis Thomas. He is charged with one count each of murder, malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied dwelling, Robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of abduction and seven counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Thomas was taken into custody by the NNPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and taken to Newport News City Jail.

RELATED:

Second man arrested in fatal shooting at Newport News home