The big St. Jude Dream Home winner will be announced Sunday!

Sunday is the big day!

The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home will be announced in a special show on News 3! There were also bonus prizes along the way like a Nissan Rogue, Tides ticket packages and Admirals ticket packages.

The winners of the bonus prizes will be announced during the show as well. The show will be Sunday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on News 3, so don't miss it!

The home is four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,300 square feet and is an estimated value of $750,000 and tickets went for $100.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food to ease the worries while their loved ones are fighting for their lives.