Tabasco releasing “champagne of pepper sauce” for 150th anniversary

Hot sauce brand Tabasco is going all out for its 150th anniversary.

The company is introducing the limited-edition Tabasco Diamond Reserve Sauce, described as the “champagne of pepper sauce.”

The sauce is presented in a special Champagne-style bottle and made from the finest Tabasco peppers on Avery Island. The peppers will be mashed with a small amount of sault, then aged and blended with sparkling white wine vinegar.

Tabasco Diamond Reserve Sauce is priced at $34.95 and available exclusively at TABASCO.com and Avery Island, Louisiana–the home of Tabasco sauce.