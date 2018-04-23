Sameness in Seattle: Kenny Easley ‘hoping, praying’ Kam Chancellor doesn’t share his fate

SEATTLE, Wash. – They’ve taken similar roads from Hampton Roads, but Kenny Easley hopes the path he shares with fellow Seahawks defender Kam Chancellor – soon takes a turn.

Monday, the Seahawks revealed Chancellor – the former Maury High School and Virginia Tech standout, is set for more tests on his injured neck this summer. The 30 year old safety has yet to be medically cleared since sustaining a neck injury in November.

Easley, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is one of only four Seahawks players to have his number retired. His legendary career could have spanned several more years had kidney failure not forced him from the game.

Easley, who is from Chesapeake, is close with Chancellor and says Kam’s situation hits close to home.

“My career ended after seven seasons, his would end after 8,” Easley noted. “It would be like a curse or something from the Virginia guys. I don’t think that’s the case, though. Kam and I share a similar faith. At this point, he has to place his faith completely in God.”

In January, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted Chancellor will have a “hard time” playing football again. The eight-year veteran was officially placed in Injured Reserve December 16th. Due to various injuries, the former Virginia Tech standout and Maury High School star has played in only 21 games the past two seasons and failed to play a full 16 game season since 2013.

“Kam has had a great career,” Easley added during an interview with News 3. “I’m hoping and praying this will not be the end of his career – that he can go on and have a long glorious career.”

Chancellor has indicated he plans to play this season.