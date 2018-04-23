Norfolk Police looking for Metro PCS armed robbery suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for a man who robbed a Metro PCS store at gunpoint on April 21.

Police say the man entered the store at 155 E. Little Creek Road armed with a gun and demanded money from the employees.

The employees complied and the man left the business before police arrived.

No one was injured.

The man is described as a black man, approximately 6′ tall. He was last seen wearing dark-colored zip-up overalls, a hooded sweatshirt and white gloves.

Anyone with any information that may help police find the suspect is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.