Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Cloud move in today, Rain tomorrow

Building in today, soggy tomorrow… Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s this morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Clouds will build in through the day with low rain chances. Winds will increase today, 5 to 10 this morning to 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with showers moving in overnight. Lows will only drop into the low and mid 50s tonight. It will still be breezy with east winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be a washout. Expect overcast skies and widespread rain for most of the day as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. Rain will be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms possible. Most areas will see about 1” of rainfall with locally higher numbers possible. It will be windy tomorrow with east to southeast winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s Tuesday.

Scattered showers will stick around for Wednesday. It will not be as soggy on Wednesday and winds will relax. Highs will rebound into the low 70s.

Another round of scattered showers will move in later Thursday and into Friday. Highs will linger in the mid to upper 60s, a few degrees below normal.

Today: Clouds Building. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: E 5-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 10-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain (80%), Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/SE 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 23rd

1999 Severe Thunderstorms: Central Virginia, East Central Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

