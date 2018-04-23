× Man injured in drive-by shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. —Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city late Sunday night.

Dispatchers received a call at 11:47 p.m about a shooting in the 700 block of 44th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with a 43-year-old man who stated that he was walking down 44th street when a dark colored vehicle approached him. The victim said he heard gunshots and was struck in the hip.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.