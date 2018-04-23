Korean War tribute to be hosted at Norfolk’s MacArthur Memorial

NORFOLK, Va. – The Korean War will be commemorated at the MacArthur Memorial located in downtown Norfolk from April 24 to May 1.

According to the city, The free exhibit on MacArthur Square will feature many photographs, maps and other relics that tell the story of the war and those who fought in it from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953.

The exhibit will be open from dusk to dawn and is a partnership between The World Peace Freedom United Soul, South Korea. It has appeared in a variety of places world-wide, including Washington D.C.

The exhibit was previously hosted in MacArthur Square in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

2018 marks the 65th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice, which occurred on July 27, 1953.

1,789,000 U.S. Servicemembers served in theater during the Korean War, with 5,720,000 serving worldwide during this time. 33,739 U.S. Servicemembers died in the war.