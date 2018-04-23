Four arrested by Norfolk Police in connection to robberies

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk arrested four teen suspects that allegedly robbed multiple groups of juveniles on Saturday.

According to city officials, three of the suspects are 15-years-old and one is an 18-year-old.

The first robbery occurred in the 100 block of E. Evans Street around 2:30 and police arrived to find three juvenile victims who said they had been robbed by four teens. Ten minutes after, police were called to the 8400 block of Tidewater Drive for another robbery incident. Two juveniles at the scene described being robbed by a group that fit the description of those who were suspected in the robbery on E. Evans Street.

Charges and petitions were secured by law enforcement after the suspects were located in the surrounding area.

There were no injuries during the robberies.

The suspects face charges for robbery, abduction and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Three of the teens are minors and suspect names have not been released for any of the four.