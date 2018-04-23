First Warning Traffic – New list of road work and closures starting Monday
DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE Friday, April 20 to Friday, April 27
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, April 23 and Tuesday, April 24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, April 25 from 9:15 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Right Lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Thursday, April 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, April 25 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 22-28
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 22-26, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on April 22-26, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from 1 mile east of Route 199 Lightfoot exit 234 (mile marker 233) to Route 199 (exit 242), April 22-27, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Fenton Mill Road (Route 602) at the I-64 overpasses on April 26-27, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closure west:
o April 22-26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Southside, High Rise Bridge:
· Full stoppages April 21-22 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Traffic will be slowed and stopped for as long as 20 minutes at a time. Motorists should expect delays and use the Gilmerton Bridge/South Military Highway as an alternate route.
- Single-lane closure I-64 in both directions from Yadkin Road to Battlefield Boulevard April 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and April 22-26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure I-64 west at Greenbrier Parkway April 25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure I-64 west at Chesapeake Boulevard April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures in both directions on Tidewater Drive under I-64 April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.
· April 28 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
· Single-lane closure on I-264 west at Witchduck Road April 23-25 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Dual-lane closure on I-264 east at Witchduck Road April 23-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure on I-264 east (inside lanes) ramp to I-64 west April 22-26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure on I-264 west (outside lanes) Newtown Road to I-64 interchange:
o April 27, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o April 28, from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.
o April 29, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-264, Virginia Beach:
· Single-lane closures in both directions on Rosemont Road under I-264 April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at First Colonial Road April 23-27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.
o I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.
· Single-lane closure I-664 north:
o April 22-26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o April 27 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
o April 28 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 south between 26th Street and the MMMBT:
o April 25-26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o April 27 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o April 28 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
o April 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements:
- Single alternating lane closures as needed on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143 intersection on April 23-27, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on April 23-27, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive:
- Right turn-lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east on April 23-27, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Left turn-lane closure from Route 199 east to Holly Hills on April 25-27, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Isle of Wight, Smithfield:
- Lane closures under flagger control on US-258 (Main Street) from Waterworks Road to Hearn Drive April 23-27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lane closures under flagger control on US-258 (Main Street) at Cypress Creek April 24-27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Accomack, Chincoteague:
- Lane closures under flagger control at the Chincoteague Bridge April 23-26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Southampton County:
- Single-lane closure in both directions on VA-35 at Boykins April 23-25, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
I-95, Greensville County:
- Single-lane closure on I-95 north ramp to Route 301 (Exit 12) April 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures April 22-28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- One turn-lane closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) April 22-28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road intersection is reopened with two lanes in all directions.
- Single-lane closures continue on Turnpike Road between Howard Street and Constitution Avenue.
- Full closure continues at Jamestown Avenue and County Street.