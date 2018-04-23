× First Warning Forecast: Rain & Wind On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Clouds are building in this afternoon as a low pressure system moves closer to our area. Rain chances will stick to 20% today with increasing chances as we head into overnight and tomorrow. Temperatures are near normal this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. Wind is coming from the east at 10-15 mph and will continue to pick up as we head into tomorrow.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with showers moving in overnight. Lows will only drop into the low and mid 50s tonight.

Tuesday will be a washout. Expect overcast skies and widespread rain for most of the day as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. Rain will be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms possible. Most areas will see about 1” of rainfall with locally higher numbers possible. It will be windy tomorrow with east to southeast winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s Tuesday.

Scattered showers will stick around for Wednesday. It will not be as soggy on Wednesday and winds will relax. Highs will rebound into the low 70s.

Another round of scattered showers will move in later Thursday and into Friday at about 30-40% rain chance. Highs will linger in the mid to upper 60s, a few degrees below normal. We will finally dry out by the weekend.

Today: Clouds Building. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: E 5-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 10-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain (80%), Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/SE 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 23rd

1999 Severe Thunderstorms: Central Virginia, East Central Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

