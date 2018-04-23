43-year-old shot in Newport News

Newport News, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating the shooting of a 43-year-old man around 11:30 pm Sunday evening.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 700 block of 44th Street in the city and the man was shot in the hip.

The victim told police that he was walking in the area when a dark-colored car approached, and that he heard gunshots before being struck in the hip by a bullet.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.